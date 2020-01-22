SEHA, announces successful implementation of CostPro solutions across its network

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st January 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the successful implementation of a Patient Level Information and Costing System (PLICS) at its hospitals, as part of its transformation projects.

The system, CostPro, will be unveiled to the public during SEHA’s participation at Arab Health, the middle East’s largest healthcare conference and trade show.

CostPro allocates cost and revenue to patients on a daily basis and automates the costing process. This allows SEHA to analyse cost, revenue and margins related to the operations of its healthcare network and implement an insights-driven approach to decision making. Metrics measured and considered within the system include inpatients, outpatient consultations, procedures, treating practitioners, and areas of specialty.

The data has already allowed SEHA to identify opportunities for improving patient coding and service delivery across its Maternity and Neonatal Care Network. Furthermore, clinicians at SEHA are harnessing the power of the data to streamline the quality of healthcare delivered to their patients.

CostPro has been rolled out and is fully integrated at Corniche Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, Ambulatory Health Services, and Al Dhafra Hospitals.

Commenting on the integration of CostPro within SEHA, George Kapitelli, Group Chief Finance Officer, said: "CostPro is a world-class costing system that automates the costing process and provides our healthcare facilities with access to daily patient level cost and revenue data. We have already begun using results from the system to drive improvements across SEHA’s obstetric and neonatal services and assist our negotiations with funders. The system has been implemented in 10 hospital facilities and across our 50 ambulatory clinics. We are excited to continue the roll-out of the system across the network, allowing all facilities to encompass evidence-based decisions in their efficiency plans."

SEHA plans to continue rolling the system out at its remaining hospitals and clinics, including Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in early 2020.