SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), a non-profit organisation based in Ohio, United States, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) following their recent success in facilitating paired kidney donations.

With both organisations working to elevate opportunities for donation and transplants for both local and international patients, this strategic agreement will see SEHA and APKD working closely together to build a paired kidney donation programme in the UAE. It will facilitate transplant opportunities for patients seeking the right match from the UAE or abroad.

Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "A fundamental element of our constant growth and development as SEHA is building fruitful partnerships and relationships with global pioneers. Collaborating with APKD strengthens our position to significantly add to the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and will introduce ample opportunities for us to transform kidney care locally, regionally and internationally."

As part of the agreement, SEHA Kidney Care (SKC) will benefit from the opportunity to engage in training modules in health information technology systems applications (including Kidney Match – APKD’s paired organ exchange software). It will also develop educational and scientific research papers and studies and ensure the exchange of medical, technical, and administrative experiences.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chief Medical Officer, SKC and Chairman of the UAE National Transplant Committee, said, "The key to the success of paired kidney donations is collaboration, locally and internationally.

Thankfully, in the UAE, we boast of a robust foundation of healthcare stakeholders and partners who will be integral in building and rolling out such a programme. Building on our support, we are pleased to formalise a long-term partnership with APKD. By strengthening our relationship, we are unlocking pathways into countries across the world that will facilitate life-saving solutions for kidney disease patients across the globe and build and bolster a paired kidney programme here that will benefit our citizens and residents."

The APKD provides a powerful matching platform, powered by the Nobel prize-winning algorithm of Dr. Alvin Roth, that works with governments and hospitals worldwide to match living kidney donors with patients in need within and across borders.

On a recent visit to the UAE, Dr. Roth, said, "Kidney disease is a global problem that requires a global solution. The UAE, with its diverse population and solid healthcare infrastructure, is well-positioned to lead the charge. This recent partnership with the APKD will undoubtedly save thousands of patients requiring kidney transplantation, in light of the current organ shortage."

Dr. Michael Rees, MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer, APKD, said, "The UAE’s progressive leadership and its extraordinary commitment to the care of the country’s population, coupled with our mission to secure living kidney transplants for every patient in need across the globe, will enable us to really make a difference and help many more patients."