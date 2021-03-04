UrduPoint.com
SEHA Appoints New Group CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

SEHA appoints new Group CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) on Thursday announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Dr. Tarek Fathey as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

"Dr. Fathey is a seasoned, award-winning healthcare leader who brings 25 years of extensive experience, having worked across several clinical, administrative, and managerial positions. In his new role, he will continue to realise SEHA’s ambition of building a modern and progressive healthcare network, equipped to meet the community’s every medical need for the next 50 years and beyond," SEHA said in a statement.

Commenting on the new appointment, Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA, said, "We welcome Dr. Tarek Fathey as he joins SEHA’s leadership, further strengthening the network’s position as the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system. He brings with him expertise that is essential for our commitment to patient-centricity and advancing world-class care. His proven track record will undoubtedly be critical in furthering SEHA’s growth ambitions and adding value to our clients and the wider UAE healthcare industry.

Dr. Fathey, in turn, commented, "SEHA is strongly recognised and highly respected as a leader in the UAE’s healthcare landscape, delivering on the national agenda of bringing best-in-class healthcare services to the local population.

"With SEHA at the heart of ADQ’s efforts to create a provision-centered healthcare and pharma ecosystem in the UAE, I look forward to collectively contributing to the sector’s growth, keeping patients at the core of everything we do and setting industry benchmarks to provide the highest quality of care."

Dr. Fathey joins SEHA from Mediclinic, where he served as the Chief Operating Officer. Throughout his career, he has received a number of commendations and awards, and has also undergone ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management System (QMS) Assessor training.

He holds a Bachelor of Medicine from the University of Alexandria, Egypt, and a Master’s in business Administration from the University of Wollongong, Australia.

