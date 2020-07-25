UrduPoint.com
SEHA Begins Clinical Trials For Phase III Of Inactivated Vaccine For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:15 AM

SEHA begins clinical trials for phase III of inactivated vaccine for COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Inspired by the UAE Leadership’s vision and commitment to overcome the pandemic through a global collaborative effort, the Abu Dhabi Health Services, SEHA, has started conducting new clinical trials for phase III of inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19.

The trials are being conducted under the supervision of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with G42's Sinopharm CNBG.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Acting Undersecretary of DOH, said, the diversity of nationalities in the UAE made it the perfect place to conduct the trials.

"The diversity of nationalities that call the UAE home, as well as the leading role our leadership plays in tackling the virus in various countries of the world, made the country the perfect place for phase III of the clinical trials," he said.

Al Kaabi commended the "overwhelming response" by the Emiratis and residents to the call for volunteers.

"The trials ttracted volunteers from over 20 nationalities which is a positive sign for an increasingly feasible vaccine," he added.

Dr. Nawal Ahmed Alkaabi, CMO of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Clinical Management Committee, lauded the UAE leadership's keen support to the clinical trials, aimed at making providing a feasible COVID-19 vaccine and making it available to the people in need worldwide.

More than 10,000 people have registered as volunteer. Registration is still open to volunteers interested in participating in the Phase III trials of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in Abu Dhabi through the website: www.4humanity.ae.

Up to 15,000 volunteers are being sought to take part in the trial with a minimum of 5,000 participants in the first stage of the programme to ensure the robustness of the results.

