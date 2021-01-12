UrduPoint.com
SEHA Commences Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine To UAE Community At 40 Locations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of two COVID-19 Vaccination centre in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai, for members of the community who wish to receive the Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccination centres, located in Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Abu Dhabi City and Al Ain Convention Centre in Al Ain City, have the collective capacity to administer vaccine shots to 6,000 people daily, and were established in a record time of four days. The centres were established following the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MOHAP) announcement of the registration of the vaccine, making the country one of the first in the world to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

In Dubai, the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre is located at Dubai Parks & Resorts Field Hospital and has the capacity to accommodate 3,000 people daily.

The Sinopharm CNBG COVID-19 vaccine will also be administered within select SEHA facilities, including 35 Ambulatory Health Services (AHS) facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 6 hospitals in the Al Dhafra region, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, SEHA’s National Screening Centre in Mina Rashid and Khawaneej in Dubai city, and existent screening centre in industrial areas, with an overall capacity of 150,000.

The registration of the Sinopharm CNBG COVID-19 vaccine follows the success of the Phase 3 Clinical Trials, which began in Abu Dhabi and was overseen by MOHAP and the Department of Health, managed by G42 Healthcare, and administered by SEHA. 31,000 volunteers took part in the clinical trials, the analysis of which proved the inactivated vaccine’s 86% efficacy against the COVID-19 virus and was followed by the administration of the vaccine to emergency personnel and frontline healthcare workers.

The new centres are each divided into two zones – one for each dose, with every zone including 24 vaccination stations.

Visitors to the COVID-19 vaccination centre and other SEHA facilities administering the vaccine will first register and then undergo a vital checkup, including blood pressure, height, weight, and temperature. Women will also be required to conduct a pregnancy test. Following the examination, visitors will undergo an assessment to confirm their eligibility and sign a consent form, after which, they will be given the first dose. After receiving the first dose, they will receive their appointment for the second dose, administered three to four weeks after the first dose.

UAE nationals and residents wishing to receive the vaccine can visit any of the centre in Abu Dhabi every day of the week, from 8:00am to 8:00pm. The COVID-19 vaccination centre in Dubai is open daily from 8:00am to 4:00pm as walk-in or by appointment through the SEHA App.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccination centres, SEHA facilities and clinics administering the COVID-19 vaccine are: Abu Dhabi AHS 8:00am to 8:00pm Al Zafarana for Diagnosis and Screening Centre Al Maqta Health Care Centre Al Bateen Health Care Centre Bani Yas Health Care Centre Al Falah Health Care Centre Khalifa City Health Care Centre Al Mushrif Health Care Centre Al Bahia Health Care Centre Al Samha Health Care Centre Mohammed bin Zayed City Health Care Centre Al Ain AHS 8:00am to 8:00pm Al Hili Health Care Centre Al Hayer Health Care Centre Al Jahili Health Care Centre Al Khatam Health Care Centre Al Khaznah Health Care Centre Mazyad Health Care Centre Al Muwaiji Health Care Centre Oud Al Toba Health Care centre (only for patients with Thiqa Insurance) Al Quoa Health Care Centre Remah Health Care Centre Al Shuwaib Health Care Centre Sweihan Health Care Centre Al Tawiya Health Care Centre Al Yahar Health Care centre Al Dhafrah Madinat Zayed Hospital Silla Hospital Ghayathi Hospital Marfa Hospital Liwa Hospital Dalma Hospital Dubai SEHA National Screening centre in Mina Rashid SEHA’s National Screening centre in Khawaneej

