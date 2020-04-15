SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

ABU DHABI, April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced on Tuesday it has completed over 28,000 telemedicine virtual consultations in March, the first month of the launch of the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic.

It was a "simple yet critical initiative" the company said, adding that it was introduced a collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhab, to manage and minimise outpatient visitation to healthcare facilities, ensuring the community’s safety and seamless continuation of care as the nation combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a permanent service that will be available even after the end of the pandemic, it added.

"Outpatients who seek medical advice from facilities within the SEHA network are encouraged to consult their regular healthcare professional over the phone to ensure seamless continuation of treatment," the company noted, advising new and existing patients to avail the service by booking an appointment with the SEHA Call Centre on 800 50.

"SEHA continues to work closely with long-term patients, including pregnant women, dialysis or oncology patients, to continue their treatment safely," it further stated.

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are actively looking at new and innovative ways to continue catering to the community’s healthcare needs.

With the recent advancements in technology and medical innovation, the opportunities for technological solutions to efficiently care for our patients remotely during this time are endless. Staying indoors and practicing social distancing is paramount to the country’s response in fighting the pandemic and the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic service has enabled our patients to continue caring for their health and regularly touch-base with their physicians, but from the safety of their homes."

SEHA says it will continue to accept emergency and urgent care patients across its network of facilities.

Additionally, SEHA has introduced other strategic initiatives to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, including designating Al Rahba Hospital and Al Ain Hospital as facilities exclusively treating coronavirus and quarantine patients, establishing 14 drive-through testing facilities nationwide that have seen over 32,000 visitors to-date, introducing a dedicated WhatsApp hotline to respond to the community’s coronavirus-related concerns and questions, and easy access to medication by launching a medication home delivery service that has delivered over 3,500 prescriptions to patient homes, with additional deliveries to patients’ cars at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.