SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-Biontech and Sinopharm CNBG COVID-19 vaccines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 31st May 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, today reiterated that members of the UAE community can still receive all doses of Sinopharm CNBG and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines throughout 60+ centres and facilities across the SEHA network.

Members of the community can receive dose 1 and dose 2 or the booster shot of the Sinopharm CNBG vaccine or dose 1 and dose 2 of Pfizer-BioNTech.

For more information, members of the community are encouraged to call 800 50 or visit https://www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/.