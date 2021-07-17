UrduPoint.com
SEHA, Emirates Red Crescent Sign Cooperation Agreement In Healthcare And Humanitarian Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

SEHA, Emirates Red Crescent sign cooperation agreement in healthcare and humanitarian fields

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) today signed a cooperation agreement to advance their partnership in healthcare, humanitarian and community fields.

Establishing a framework for cooperation and coordination between the sides to bolster their programmes and provide a broader scale of healthcare services to beneficiaries, the agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Dr. Tarek Fathy, CEO of SEHA.

Under the agreement, SEHA will support the ERC's healthcare initiatives and provide the required healthcare services to cases referred to it by the ERC, in addition to donating medical equipment and medicines to the ERC's healthcare programmes in the UAE and abroad.

The two will also organise awareness and educational events as part of their community programmes, and host seminars and conferences on prevention, while SEHA will support the ERC's promotional programmes through publishing them on its website and social media accounts.

Al Falahi said that the agreement exemplifies the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to establish productive partnerships between the ERC and local and international entities and companies to advance the UAE's regional and global humanitarian efforts.

For his part, Al Fathy explained that the agreement aligns with SEHA's corporate social responsibility framework and its efforts to support the ERC's projects.

