SEHA, ERC Hand Out 1,000 Care Packages

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:15 PM

SEHA, ERC hand out 1,000 care packages

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, and the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, have announced their collaboration to provide the workforce in Emirates Humanitarian City, Abu Dhabi 1,000 care packages.

The packages include body towels, liquid soap and shampoo, toothpaste, sanitizer and educational guides on preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said, "The UAE’s leadership have always given priority to the wellbeing of the nation’s workforce, who are integral to the development of the country and its infrastructure. We are grateful to ERC who have joined forces with us to bring SEHA’s vision to life and ensure every citizen and resident in the UAE has access to the information and tools required to protect themselves and keep safe during the COVID-19 outbreak."

In support of the UAE government’s mission to test as many people as possible and provide the necessary medical care to those who need it, SEHA introduced a new screening facility in Mussafah as part of the National Screening Project, further expanding Abu Dhabi’s testing capacity by 80%.

The initiative in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and other strategic partners, was launched on 3rd May and aims to test 335,000 people in two weeks and increase awareness of the preventive measures needed to minimise the risk of contracting the virus, as well as what to do if symptoms appear.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of ERC Local Affairs, said, "We are committed to delivering on the UAE’s mandate to protect the community and its residents as we all face challenges – whether in terms of our physical and mental wellbeing or economically. We are particularly focused on supporting people with their health needs, education, food, and transport during this time."

SEHA has been at the forefront of the UAE’s response to COVID-19 by establishing 14 drive-through screening facilities across the UAE in support of the UAE’s mission to screen as many people as possible and curb the spread of the virus. Priority is given to those who present with symptoms, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases with the goal to immediately identify, quarantine and treat COVID-19 patients.

The network also introduced the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic that has completed 51,000 consultations to-date, delivered over 3,500 prescriptions to patient homes, with additional deliveries to cars parked at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and provides mentorship and support to healthcare facilities caring for COVID-19 patients.

