SEHA expands availability of Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine across its network of facilities and centers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, announced the availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in all SEHA COVID-19 drive-through services centers and vaccination centers across the country. The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available across the network’s facilities and centers.

SEHA stands united with the UAE’s healthcare authorities and partners across the industry to ensure the community have access to vaccinations and is committed to expanding the community’s access to both vaccines.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered across 60 centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Those as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine is only available to those over the age of 16.

Those exempt from the receiving the vaccine include those who are currently or have recently been infected with COVID-19, volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside of the country, those who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine components, and members of the community with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine.

For more information or to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call 800 50, visit https://www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/ or download the SEHA app.