UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Expands Availability Of Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 Vaccine Across Its Network Of Facilities And Centers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

SEHA expands availability of Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine across its network of facilities and centers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, announced the availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in all SEHA COVID-19 drive-through services centers and vaccination centers across the country. The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available across the network’s facilities and centers.

SEHA stands united with the UAE’s healthcare authorities and partners across the industry to ensure the community have access to vaccinations and is committed to expanding the community’s access to both vaccines.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered across 60 centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Those as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine is only available to those over the age of 16.

Those exempt from the receiving the vaccine include those who are currently or have recently been infected with COVID-19, volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, people vaccinated outside of the country, those who have severe allergies to vaccines or vaccine components, and members of the community with diseases proven to interact negatively with the vaccine.

For more information or to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call 800 50, visit https://www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/ or download the SEHA app.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Visit Young Women All From Industry

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

36 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.