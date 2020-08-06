UrduPoint.com
SEHA Extends Operating Hours For Specialities In High Demand

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

SEHA extends operating hours for specialities in high demand

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced new operating hours for select services at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SSMC, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, SKMC, and Tawam Hospital. This move will expand the network’s ability to accommodate the healthcare needs of patients, decrease waiting times and elevate the overall patient experience, in line with SEHA’s patient-centric approach to healthcare.

To ensure maximum convenience in patient bookings and consultations, patients will now be able to seek medical consultation for in-demand specialties between 8:30am and 08:30pm, with select clinics also working on Saturdays. The change to operational hours has already been introduced in Tawam Hospital, and will begin at SSMC and SKMC on Sunday, August 9.

Commenting on the new operating hours, Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "As SEHA continues transforming and advancing the healthcare sector in the Abu Dhabi region and beyond, we have a responsibility to ensure our facilities and services are fully accessible to the community. With our facilities strategically placed to ensure the entire community has easy access to world class healthcare, we are pleased to now extend our operating hours to guarantee convenience in appointment scheduling.

We are confident that with this new change, we will be better positioned to meet every medical need amidst the population."

Following SEHA’s implementation of new safety measures, in line with government guidelines and as people resume reprioritizing their healthcare needs, select services have been experiencing increased demand. To ensure availability for the community, the operating hours of the following services at SSMC, SKMC and Tawam hospital will be extended: Cardiology, Neurology (adult and pediatric), ENT, Neurosurgery, in addition to supplementary specialties per facility.

To ensure patients have uninterrupted access to the network’s services amidst the pandemic, SEHA introduced additional safety precautions and procedures in its facilities, along with home care visits for vulnerable patients, home delivery of prescribed medication, telemedicine consultations and drive-through centers for select services, such as vaccinations for infants.

