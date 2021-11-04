SEHA frontline workers express golden visa joy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and its employees have expressed their deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for granting Golden Visas to frontline workers and their families.

Earlier this week, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had announced the granting of Golden Visas. Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline workers and select distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the pandemic.

Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA, said, "On behalf of everyone at SEHA, we would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for granting the Golden visa to our devoted family of healthcare professionals on the frontline. Our nation’s government continues to show compassionate leadership and continuously recognises the efforts of our dedicated workforce for their enduring efforts and extraordinary sacrifices.'' '' We hope this news will bring joy and stability to our essential medical staff on the frontline who devote themselves to providing excellent patient care every day.

"

To mark the announcement, frontline heroes from SEHA’s network have shared their joy about receiving eligibility for Golden Visa status.

"Thank you from my heart to the UAE Government and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this initiative of awarding physicians and medical workers with the Golden Visa. This will make a huge difference. With 10 years renewal, it will make our lives very easy and more comfortable when it comes to travel," said Dr. Muhammad Faisal Khanani, Chief of Division Paediatric Haematology and Oncology at Tawam Hospital.

"As an American Citizen, I would like to thank the UAE Government and especially Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for recognising and supporting highly qualified medical individuals by granting them with the Golden Visa. This will help physicians to continue to provide the best care for UAE patients and feel secure within this beautiful country," said Dr. Aiman Yassin Rahmani, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Neonatology Paediatric Division at Tawam Hospital.