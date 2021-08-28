UrduPoint.com

SEHA Inaugurates New COVID-19 Drive-through Services Centre In Al Aamerah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in the Al Aamerah area in Al Ain.

The new centre is composed of 4 tracks; 1 for vaccination and 3 for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal swabs and laser tests per day.

The centre welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 8:00 to 20:00, and on Friday from 10:00 to 20:00.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 drive-through services centres managed by SEHA to 4 in the city of Al Ain; Al Hili, Asharej, Al Sarouj and the new centre in Al Aamerah; and a total of 25 across the nation. Anyone wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo COVID-19 screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s smart application.

