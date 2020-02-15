SEHA International Radiology Conference to highlight imaging technological advancements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, is organising the ninth SEHA International Radiology Conference, taking place on 20th and 21st February, 2020.

The conference will be held in the Rosewood Abu Dhabi and will converge leading radiologists; surgeons and medical consultants in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wider MENA region, the United States of America, USA, and Ireland. This year’s edition will focus on the imaging technological advancements and diagnostics that are accelerating change in the field of radiology.

The extensive conference programme will include plenary sessions from globally renowned radiology experts, academic and institutional lectures, which promote the exchange of knowledge and raising awareness of best practices. Furthermore, the conference will explore the latest Interventional Radiology procedures and technology in treating acute ischemic stroke and obesity, the latest advances in chest imaging, breast imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, musculoskeletal, pediatric imaging, neuroradiology, and nuclear medicine. Moreover, the event will enable the transfer of knowledge around Artificial Intelligence, AI, applications and their benefits within radiology, demonstrating the value of the technology and its role in transforming patient care to participants at the conference.

Dr. Jamal Alkoteesh, President of the Radiology Institute and Interventional Radiology consultant at Al Ain Hospital, said, "As the largest healthcare network in the UAE, SEHA has always endeavoured to harness the latest technology and leverage the most advanced diagnostics, to deliver the highest quality of patient experience. This underpins our vision for promoting the UAE’s focus on AI - aligned with the rollout of various initiatives by SEHA to continually develop its health services using best in class technology."

Dr. Alkoteesh added that radiology has evolved in recent years from being an independent field of medicine to playing a fundamental role inpatient care in most specialties. He reiterated that its rapid evolution was a direct result of developments within 3D printing, robotics and interventional medicine, imaging technology. Ultimately, the conference will address all these updates and developments and will target radiologists, radiographers, radiology nurses, radiography students and other allied health professionals.