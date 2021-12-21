SEHA introduces Center of Excellence Toxicology Unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has introduced the Toxicology Unit, which will provide patients with comprehensive and integrated healthcare services.

Clinical toxicologists diagnose and manage cases of poisoning and disorders caused by toxins or chemicals that have a negative impact on people. This includes the management and follow-up care of patients with pesticide, hydrocarbon, chemical, plant poisoning, snakebite, scorpion bites, and insect stings.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said: "Poisoning, which is a worldwide problem, poses a significant health problem. Our aim here is to open a center of excellence in toxicology that adopts an evidence-based approach, tailored to each patient’s needs. At SEHA, we pride ourselves on offering world-class healthcare – SKMC’s new toxicology center will guarantee we provide the very best care to those patients with suspected or confirmed poisoning or toxin/chemical-related conditions.

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed Kamour, Chair of Medicine, SKMC, said: "Toxicology as a specialty is new to the country, and we are excited to be providing the community with this specialty right here at SKMC. The unit will function round-the-clock, helping reduce morbidity, improve care, and reduce the average length of stay and possibility of readmission. Recently, a patient was admitted to SKMC experiencing severe iron overdose. Thanks to SKMC’s Toxicology Unit, he was treated at SKMC and discharged after 48 hours with no complications."

Another patient with severe poisoning was transported by ambulance to SKMC, with the team at the facility’s Emergency Department on standby to receive the patient and conduct the initial examination. With the support of SKMC’s Toxicology Unit, the patient was promptly treated, based on latest medical evidence, made a full recovery, and was recently discharged from hospital.

