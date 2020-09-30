SEHA introduces new central mortuary in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has opened a central mortuary in Al Ain, in cooperation with its strategic partners.

The new facility, designed innovatively and equipped with the latest equipment allows for all services related to deceased bodies to be completed in one location, with approvals being done electronically.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said, "With the launch of this new central mortuary in Al Ain, we look forward to working with our strategic partners to ensure adherence to best-practice and world-class care, in consideration of the sensitivity and sanctity of the services provided."

"Both the central morgues in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are preparing to launch virtual autopsy, following the implementation of the latest radiology devices – the first of its kind in the region," continued Dr. Al Kaabi.

Virtual autopsy allows for non-intrusive human autopsies to be performed using a CT scanner to obtain a complete 3D view of the body. Using the latest radiology technologies, medical examiners can view and dissect the human body in high definition to examine the state of the blood vessels, organs, bones and tissues, allowing them to determine the cause of death.

Thanks to the extensive technology infrastructure available at SEHA’s central mortuaries, the process of transferring the body with the use of appropriately equipped ambulances from the hospital to a central location and/or from the mortuary to the cemetery, crematorium, or airport for transfer to the deceased’s country of origin is streamlined and simplified.

This ensures the process for embalming the body or burial is completed within a short time, not exceeding 30 minutes, and the issuance of required documentation within 15 minutes.

"The central mortuaries in Abu Dhabi are equipped with the most advanced technologies and equipment and are recognised for their modernisation. Equipped with forensic physicians and medical experts who are available round the clock, the mortuaries work in close coordination with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Police and the Judicial Department to smoothen the process of body examination and, if required, judicial autopsy," Dr Al Kaabi added.

SEHA’s central mortuaries work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including during holidays and official occasions, to ensure the appropriate preservation and movement of deceased bodies.

As a result of the work done by SEHA’s mortuaries, the network can collect information and statistics of natural and traumatic deaths. With information dating back to 1968, SEHA can determine the health map of the residents of Abu Dhabi and the wider nation to assist with future planning for the next 50 years and beyond.