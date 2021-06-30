SEHA introduces new comprehensive Haematology and Oncology Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) further strengthened its Group Practice Model by integrating the adult haematology and oncology services from Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between SEHA and the Mayo Clinic.

By adopting a Group Practice Model, SEHA is leveraging the scale and comprehensive expertise of its network to ensure widespread access to expert care for patients and a culture of knowledge-sharing that allows professionals to work closer as one cohesive team, leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities.

Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group CEO, SEHA, said, "As we support the UAE leadership’s ambition of transforming the healthcare industry to deliver best-in-class treatment services, incorporating the latest technology and innovation, we have a clear strategy that includes streamlining services across facilities, improving efficiencies and creating renowned centres for the provision of specialist and holistic care.

"By adopting a comprehensive, integrated and collaborative approach, haematology and oncology patients will now receive multidisciplinary care with a more pronounced focus on talent acquisition and treatment methods through our partners at Mayo Clinic.

"

Dr. Naser Ammash, CEO, SSMC, said, "At the heart of our mission is patient care, and in efforts to respond to the country’s haematology and oncology needs, we are pleased to join forces with the SKMC’s remarkable talent and expertise to strengthen the network’s collective offerings to patients, adding to the mix Mayo Clinic’s world-renowned prowess.

"By uniting SEHA’s powerful network and Mayo Clinic’s international expertise, we are reinforcing our focus on the SSMC’s strategic priorities and inching closer towards our collective overarching vision of establishing the next Mayo Clinic destination medical centre in Abu Dhabi for the care of the most complex and seriously ill patients."

Dr. Hashmi, said, "Cancers are the third leading cause of death in the UAE after cardiovascular disease and injuries. In our efforts to improve this statistic and ensure patients are receiving the best-in-class care they require that meets if not exceeds, international standards, we are strengthening SEHA’s holistic haematology and oncology offerings by combining our assets and heavily injecting international mastery."