SEHA Introduces Novel Treatment To Better Support Adults With Depression

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

SEHA introduces novel treatment to better support adults with depression

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has recently introduced Esketamine nasal spray for the treatment and management of severe depression in adults who have tried other antidepressant treatment modalities, but have seen little or no benefit (otherwise known as treatment-resistant depression).

Esketamine targets new receptors in the brain than those which were traditionally addressed by antidepressant medications. It has shown good safety profile and tolerability in patients. In line with the network’s mission to provide patients with world-class medical care, SEHA has introduced this novel therapy for patients experiencing treatment-resistant depression. It will be administered as nasal spray under medical supervision at Psychiatry clinics in AHS and Psychiatry outpatient clinics at SKMC and AAH.

Commenting on the new treatment, Dr. Nahida Niaz Ahmed, consultant Psychiatrist and Chair of Behavioural Health Council at SEHA, said, "At SEHA, our goal has always been to provide our patients with highest standards in treatment. Our team of highly experienced psychiatrists and psychologists strive to deliver a holistic and integrated treatment modality, tailored for each individual patient. Mental health and its treatment differ from patient to patient, which is why we are pleased to add another treatment method to our services, giving us more bandwidth to explore treatment solutions that are as tailored to each patient as possible.

A number of patients recently shared their experience after receiving the treatment, highlighting how Esketamine has facilitated their recovery.

A 30-year-old man, who has been struggling with major depressive disorder for the past six years, was prescribed Esketamine after trying multiple types of medication, anti-depressants and even shock therapy (ECT) all of which were unsuccessful in relieving him of his depression. A month after his physician started him on the nasal spray, he began to notice a positive impact on his outlook and lifestyle - now he exercises daily, is comfortable socially interacting, and has become significantly more motivated to find a job and support his family.

Similarly, a 20-year-old woman, diagnosed with severe depression and who was suicidal at times, gained no relief from previous medication. The nasal spray helped improve her condition and significantly decreased her suicidal thoughts.

Another young man who had isolated himself in his room and stopped studies for over three years, adversely effecting his physical and mental health, now after receiving the new treatment he resumed school and aims to enrol in college. He has gradually been able to deal with negative thoughts and replaced them with goals and ambitions for a better future.

