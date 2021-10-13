UrduPoint.com

SEHA Introduces Rapid COVID-19 PCR Tests Across Six Of Healthcare Centres In Al Dhafra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has announced it accredited six of its centres in Al Dhafra to provide COVID-19 rapid PCR test results within five hours.

These rapid PCR tests are available in: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed, as well as the SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centres in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Delma, Liwa and Marfa.

Members of the public who wish to receive their COVID-19 results within five hours will need to pay in advance AED250 at the time of registering for their screening appointment.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centres in Al Dhafra are open for 12 hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. For the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Madinat Zayed, its working hours are from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Those wishing to receive a rapid COVID-19 result will receive the test results via SMS, as well as through the Al Hosn app and SEHA app.

Al Dhafra Hospitals provides specialised COVID-19 services covering all the cities in Al Dhafra Region across its facilities in Madinat Zayed, Gayathi, Silla, Delma, Liwa and Marfa, with a capacity of up to 3,500 checks per day. Appointments are available the SEHA app.

To ensure PCR rapid test results are delivered in record time, all COVID-19 screening services centres in Al Dhafra Region are equipped with the latest devices and technologies and supported by SEHA’s highly qualified and trained medical, nursing, and administrative teams.

