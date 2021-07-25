UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Introduces Specialised Saturday Clinics Across Network

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics across network

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the opening of additional specialised clinics on Saturdays across Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

The clinics available on Saturdays across the network include pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, cardiology, psychiatry, dentistry, ophthalmology, orthopedics, ENT, dermatology, and nutrition.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA, said, "At SEHA, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services. Based on recent patient experience survey results, most patients delay healthcare visits during the week as a result of long working hours.

The Saturday clinics will now allow patients the flexibility to visit their preferred healthcare facility during the weekend, in line with our commitment to ensure streamlined access to world-class healthcare."

In addition to the Saturday clinics, Al Dhafra Hospitals also announced the opening of evening clinics to meet the needs of patients and allow them the option to visit a healthcare facility at a time of their convenience, post working hours.

Patients are encouraged to book an appointment through the SEHA call centre by calling 80050, the SEHA app, or SEHA’s recently introduced WhatsApp for business channel, available on 02 410 2200.

Related Topics

Business Company Abu Dhabi Visit Post WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

46 minutes ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.