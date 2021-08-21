SEHA introduces three new COVID-19 drive-through services centers in Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced the opening of three new SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers located in Liwa, Sila and Dalma in the Al Dhafra region.

The new centers feature two tracks, one for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day. The center remains open throughout the week from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

The new centers were built with the use of shipping containers, leveraging their durability and adaptability, and resulting in robust heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

This brings the total number of SEHA COVID-19 drive-through facilities to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week. Those wanting to receive a COVID-19 screening can book an appointment via SEHA’s app.