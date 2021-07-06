SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research Certificate Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has launched a Clinical Research Certificate Programme (KU-CRC) in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The six-month, internationally competitive training programme, tailored towards healthcare practitioners, including physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and others, will initially be targeting residents from several institutions and programmes. The future of the programme is to be offered to all of those health professionals who are interested in clinical research and are eager to substantially improve their skills and knowledge base in this area.

The KU-CRC provides the building blocks for the necessary competencies for clinicians to perform clinical research while leveraging a real institutional research project to provide on-the-job training and build expertise internally. With a mix of in-class seminars at Khalifa University’s main campus along with more than 20 weekly virtual seminars and unlimited expert-level project guidance and consultations, participants are not only being equipped with the essential skills to understand and perform clinical studies but will also be able to successfully publish research activity and academic papers.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "A significant part of our mission is to provide our healthcare professionals with abundant learning and development opportunities that empower them to drive change and have a considerable impact on the healthcare system of the future. By strengthening the backbone of our network – our employees – we are bolstering our capabilities to care for citizens and residents alike, as well as reinforcing the UAE’s position on the global map of healthcare excellence."

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, said, "We are delighted to be part of this collaboration with SEHA and Sheikh Shakbout Medical City. This programme is designed to help residents in acquiring knowledge as part of their commitment to enriching their education and research experience, which will help them contribute to the healthcare sector in the UAE."

Following the completion of the programme, participants will be awarded the CRC DOH-Endorsed Certificate.