SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer treatment advances

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a PureHealth subsidiary, has kicked off its first licensed Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference, held on 24th-25th June at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi. Organised by Abu Dhabi’s Tawam Hospital, which is operated by SEHA, the event serves as the official annual meeting review of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), updating healthcare professionals on the latest advancements in cancer treatment.

Welcoming more than 300 registered delegates from the region and beyond, the two-day conference provides attendees with valuable, actionable insights, and the opportunity to connect with one of the largest, most diverse audiences in global oncology. The event’s agenda consists of presentations on the latest developments in cancer care and highlights the most advanced treatments, products, and services in oncology.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, “The Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference will give an insightful exploration of the most recent scientific breakthroughs and game-changing advancements in cancer treatment. With the expertise of our distinguished faculty members, SEHA hopes to assess the impact of these research findings on current care standards and discover how these remarkable advancements can shape the future of cancer treatments. This aligns with PureHealth’s vision of improving healthcare, leading to longer, healthier lives in the UAE.

”

Dr. Khalid Balaraj, Chair of the Oncology Centre, Tawam Hospital, and Conference Chair, said, “This oncology medical conference is carefully designed to educate clinicians regarding the latest updates in the field. Our expert faculty will provide an overview of the latest developments, with those selected for presentation and discussion reflecting the foremost research and strategies in oncology, set to impact clinical practice and patient care. Participants will have the opportunity to attend in-depth presentations, and participate in live panel discussions.”

Tawam Hospital has one of the UAE’s leading oncology centres, driven by the latest breakthroughs and methodologies, and striving to remain at the forefront of cancer care and research. It is operated by SEHA, an independent public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, which owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics in the emirate.

As a subsidiary of PureHealth, SEHA is part of its mission to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence, facilitate the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, advance the science of longevity, and help people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. As part of PureHealth’s efforts, SEHA is able to offer the most advanced healthcare possible, utilising technology, and involving highly skilled medical, technical, and administrative staff, greatly improving patient outcomes.