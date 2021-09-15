UrduPoint.com

SEHA Kidney Care Inaugurates UAE's First Renal Training Programme

SEHA Kidney Care inaugurates UAE's first Renal Training Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) SEHA Kidney Care (SKC), part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has launched the country’s first Renal Training Programme for locally-based nurses.

The six-month training programme, which is currently targeting SEHA nurses, is based on international best practice and broadly following the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) competency framework, included six nurses from across the SEHA network.

The SKC's Renal Training Programme provides participants with the opportunity to develop renal specific skills and enhance their knowledge and understanding of renal care. Prior to the launch of the programme, there were limited opportunities for Emirati nurses to specialize in renal care.

Dr. Stephen Holt, Professor-Director and CEO, SKC, said, "A significant part of our mission is to provide our healthcare professionals with abundant learning and development opportunities that empower them to transform regional care in the country. Nurses with specific renal background or training are scarce on a global level. This program adopts a focused, comprehensive, and systematic approach to provide the participants with the necessary support to grow in the field of renal medicine.

Following the completion of the programme, participants will have the appropriate skills and competencies to allow them to provide specialised, world-class renal patient care.

Dr. Marie Kim James, Acting Chief Nursing Officer and Quality Manager, SKC, said, "Nurses are the backbone of our network and by strengthening their access to local education resources and training that meet international standards, we are bolstering our ability to care for patients with kidney conditions, as well as reinforcing SKC as market leaders in the field of renal medicine. This is a first of its kind programme in the country and has already gathered great interest from nurses across the network."

This programme builds on SEHA’s extensive medical education offerings available for its workforce. Earlier this year, SEHA partnered with Khalifa University to launch a clinical research programme for SEHA employees. The network also partnered with the University of Sharjah to offer employees a diploma in sonography and radiology.

