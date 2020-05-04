SEHA launches ‘I am Committed’ initiative in partnership with 81 Designs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced the launch of the ‘I am Committed’ initiative in collaboration with 81 Designs, a UAE-based social enterprise.

The programme aims to increase awareness of the government’s efforts to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, encourage the community to adhere to the guidelines and get tested for COVID-19.

As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce wristbands that will be worn by every person who gets tested at any SEHA-accredited screening facility in Abu Dhabi. A total of 50,000 wristbands are currently in production with the first batch of 1,600 ready for distribution.

Announcing the launch, Mohammed Hawas Al Sadid, Chief Executive Officer, SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said, "The UAE’s leadership has taken exemplary steps to empower the country’s healthcare sector and effectively combat the global pandemic with country-wide testing, prevention and preparedness. These efforts combined with the solidarity demonstrated by various private and public sector entities in the UAE, in support of the government's initiatives has placed the country among the best in the world in terms of its response to COVID-19."

He further stated, "It is extremely important to continue with the concerted efforts to educate the community about the importance of adhering to the government’s preventive guidelines, especially following social distancing practices to limit the spread of the virus.

The ‘I am committed’ initiative is designed to support this endeavor and we are grateful to 81 Designs team for adding a creative layer to the country’s educational programme with the beautifully designed wristbands for individuals who get tested at a SEHA facility as a token of their commitment to the COVID-19 fight."

Nadine Maalouf, Director at 81 Designs, said, "The UAE has put in place some remarkable measures in its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The country’s efforts are not only being recognised locally but also at an international level. As proud residents of the country, the ‘I am committed’ wristband is a small contribution from our organisation to creatively showcase the importance of adhering to the actions taken by the government, and urging the community to strictly abide by the directives."

Leading from the front in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, SEHA has introduced several other strategic initiatives. These include the roll-out of 14 drive-through testing facilities across the nation. For those looking for elective testing and for assurance of being cleared of the virus, the test is priced at AED 370 and can be paid through the SEHA app.