SEHA launches its annual flu campaign to protect residents across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has started providing the influenza (flu) vaccine to residents in Abu Dhabi in line with the ‘Immunise Yourself, Protect Your Community’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services, at SEHA, said: "While many of us are starting to see life return to normal, it’s important that we stay alert of other viruses, such as seasonal influenza. We are urging everybody, particularly those in high-risk groups, to take their flu vaccine this year as this can reduce the risk of severe flu symptoms and lessen the chances of having serious flu-related complications that require hospitalization. In line with this, we have worked closely with our partners to develop this annual campaign that increases access to the flu vaccine for all communities in Abu Dhabi, as well as all of our employees."

SEHA is offering the flu vaccine to all residents across all of its health centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Those wishing to receive the vaccination can call the SEHA call center 80050 or through the SEHA App to schedule an appointment, either in one of its health centers, or through SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers. The flu vaccine is available free of charge for adults above 50 years old, children under five years of age, students from 5-18 years of age, people of determination and pregnant women and to all Thiqa card holders, the smokers, Hajj and Umrah performers, body mass index of 40 and above, chronic disease patients who suffer from diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic liver disease, kidney failure,chronic lung disease including Asthma.

SEHA also offers the flu vaccine through a home visit service that costs AED 350 per visit regardless of how many people requesting the vaccine – you can book a home visit in Abu Dhabi via the number 027116091 and Al Ain via the number 027111502.

Vaccines are also available for companies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain by calling the same number.

In addition to this, SEHA provides the flu vaccine in all SEHA COVID-19 centers, specifically for the most at-risk groups of senior citizens (over 50 years) and people suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma, in addition to pregnant women. SEHA also provides the vaccine during home care visits for elderly or chronically ill citizens and residents, as well as all medical staff at SEHA.

The health centres that provide flu vaccines in Abu Dhabi include Al Bateen, Al Madina Occupational Health Centre, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre.

In the central region of Abu Dhabi, vaccinations are available at Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Centre, Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, Al Falah Healthcare Centre, Al Samha Healthcare Center, Baniyas Healthcare Centre, and Al Khatim Healthcare Centre.

In Al Ain, vaccinations are available at Al Faqa Healthcare Centre, Al Hayer Healthcare Centre, Al Hili Healthcare Centre, Al Jahili Healthcare Centre, Al Khazna Healthcare Centre, Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre, Al Quaa Healthcare Centre, Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre, Al Yahar Healthcare Centre, Mezyad Healthcare Centre, Neima, Remah Healthcare Centre, Sweihan Healthcare Centre, Al Towayya Children's Specialty Centre, and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic Screening Centre.

Al Dhafra Hospitals provide vaccinations to all members of society in all their health centers for Al Dhafra residents. For families, vaccinations are available in Al Dhafra Family Medical Center. For workers, it is available in Madinat Zayed Hospital, Liwa Hospital, Ghayathi Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Silla Hospital, Delma Hospital, Bida Al Mutawaa's Clinic, Abu Al Abyad Clinic, and Sir Bani Yas Clinic. To request an appointment, you can call the center on 028070000.