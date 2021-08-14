SEHA launches new specialty clinics building at Mezyad Healthcare Centre

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has expanded its Mezyad Healthcare Centre, which is managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), to include a new building for specialty clinics in efforts to meet the community’s ongoing healthcare needs.

The new 2-storey building comprises 14 rooms and provides a range of new specialty services, including cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedics, premarital screening and counseling, and physiotherapy. In addition, the new building is home to the recently renovated dermatology, general dentistry, orthodontic, prosthodontics, and oral surgery clinics.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of AHS, said, "We are steadfast in our commitment to ensure the community of Al Ain have access to world-class, expert care as they manage their health and treatment journeys. By expanding Mezyad Healthcare Centre and adding specialty clinics, we are broadening our services and offerings in efforts to provide a seamless and holistic treatment journey for all those in neighboring areas.The Mezyad community and surrounding areas have witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and we look forward to the residents of these communities benefiting from the recently enhanced services.

"

"The expansion of Mezyad Healthcare Centre is aligned with SEHA’s strategy to provide specialty services throughout all communities spanning Abu Dhabi, in order to ease access to specialty care. Over the past few months, we have significantly expanded specialty services across the network to provide comprehensive services to our community, while ensuring we implement all precautionary measures to provide a safe patient journey."

Mezyad Healthcare Centre, which is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days of the week, provides an extensive range of services including family medicine services, such as women’s health, antenatal, well child, chronic disease, pre-university screening, preventive screening, vaccination, and travel medicine.

The centre also provides pediatric medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and nutrition services, in addition to ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy. Patients can book an appointment through SEHA’s call centre on 80050, SEHA’s WhatsApp channel on 02410220 or through the SEHA app.