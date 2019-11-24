SEHA, Mayo Clinic enter joint venture to operate Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended today the announcement of a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and Mayo Clinic, to operate Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the United Arab Emirates’ largest hospitals for serious and complex care.

An agreement was signed between SEHA, the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates and Mayo clinic, a not-for-profit global leader in medical care, education and research.

As part of the agreement, Mayo Clinic will become a shareholder in the new operating company, marking a new type of partnership by an international health care provider in the UAE.

SEHA and Mayo Clinic's clinical and management teams are working together to open Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a 741-licensed bed hospital designed to provide specialty care across a range of clinical practices, setting new benchmarks for medical care in the UAE. The collaborators have a common goal: to be the preferred destination for patients needing serious and complex care in Abu Dhabi, with a plan to transition Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City into a premier destination for medical care in the middle East over the next decade.

The agreement was signed by Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA and Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO, Mayo Clinic.

H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured Shakhbout Medical City and checked the facilities, which started providing medical service at the beginning of November.

During his visit, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed was briefed on the services of the Cardiology Section. He also toured SEHA’s main office, where he was briefed on the operational model of Shakhbout Medical City.

The tour included a visit to the operating room, where he was briefed on advanced technologies used to perform surgeries. He also toured the Newly-born Intensive Care Unit, and the Patient Lounge, as well as the advanced-burns Treatment Unit, which is the UAE’s principal centre for this specialty.

"The nation's founding fathers and wise leadership set in motion a vision to deliver world-class health care for the people of the Emirates. Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi strives to provide UAE nationals and residents with renowned healthcare services that match international benchmarks, in line with the Abu Dhabi Vision. This has meant significant investment over the years and the development of substantial health care services across the country." says Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi.

"This partnership between SEHA and Mayo Clinic is a major development for Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's health care system, setting new benchmarks and delivering the advanced and specialist services the community deserves. Investments like this are establishing Abu Dhabi as a global destination for health care, in line with the Department of Health’s vision to bring the world’s standards in healthcare to Abu Dhabi."

"This is a collaboration and a unique partnership in the region, with Mayo Clinic physicians, nurses, administrators and others working side by side with colleagues from SEHA," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "Mayo Clinic's humanitarian mission and values are the foundation of our international strategy, which includes sharing and extending our culture, clinical knowledge and health care delivery expertise to help meet the needs of patients wherever they are. We look forward to transforming Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City into the premier destination for medical care in the region.

The announcement follows a period of collaboration in which Mayo Clinic and SEHA teams developed a plan to activate 24 specialty clinics. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is expected to be in full operation, including all inpatient departments, in early 2020 as Mayo Clinic builds a growing physical presence there.

Salem Rashid Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA says, "The Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is an exceptional facility designed to provide world-class, specialist care for the community. Our pioneering new venture with Mayo Clinic will see us joining forces around a shared set of values, a common approach and a focus on delivering the incomparable level of health care Mayo Clinic is famous for around the world, here in Abu Dhabi. This long-term collaboration is a key part of our vision for advanced health care in the Emirates. With significant inward investment and knowledge transfer to further drive the advancement of the sector, the partnership builds on our reputation for exceptional care, but is also a major boost for the Emirates' health care industry, delivering on Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 and SEHA’s commitment to the community. Our partnership with Mayo Clinic will also allow the SEHA network to benefit from access to Mayo Clinic’s vast experience, cutting-edge practice and research, and clinical and non-clinical processes and pathways "

"From our roots when Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo traveled the globe, Mayo Clinic has a legacy as an international organization that learns from others and shares knowledge and expertise to benefit patients," adds G. Anton Decker, M.B., B.Ch., president Mayo Clinic International.

"This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and to collaborate with colleagues from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to provide hope and healing for those who need it most."

As the flagship facility in SEHA's health care portfolio, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City creates a pathway for further innovation and development of life sciences in the Emirates. The venture will enable UAE’s national medical practitioners to benefit from new learning opportunities by partnering with Mayo's world-renowned specialists, helping to create job opportunities across a range of fields for local talent.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City reflects SEHA’s and Mayo Clinic's shared commitment to clinical excellence and an unparalleled patient experience. The multispecialty, state-of-the-art hospital will be staffed by 2,240 caregivers, including more than 440 internationally trained physicians. The facility covers 300,000 square meters, or more than 3.2 million square feet.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is distinguished in the UAE by its specialized services and advanced diagnostics, as well as the specialized procedures offered, including procedures for the arteries, burns and shock, chest and lungs, orthopedics and reconstructive surgeries.

As a national and regional center of excellence, the new facility also will use the latest health care technologies, including robotic surgery, providing precise, less-invasive techniques with the goal of achieving better patient outcomes. The investment in innovative medical technology is complemented by a new medical research center, in line with SEHA's position as the main clinical research and teaching center in the UAE. This center is designed to promote comprehensive, interdisciplinary learning and treat the most complex medical cases.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the No. 1 hospital in the United States by U.S. news & World Report and in the world by Newsweek. It is the world's first and largest integrated, not-for-profit medical group practice. Physicians from every medical specialty work together to care for patients. They are joined by the philosophy that the needs of the patient come first.