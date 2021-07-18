UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Opens COVID-19 Drive-through Services Centre In Rabdan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre in Rabdan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services centre in the Rabdan area in Abu Dhabi.

The new centre is composed of 6 tracks; 2 for vaccination and 4 for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 200 vaccinations and 1,000 nasal swabs and laser tests per day.

The centre welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM and on Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. The centre was built utilizing shipping containers, similar to the centres recently opened in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 drive-through services centres managed by SEHA to 7 in the city of Abu Dhabi; Al Madina, Al Manhal, Zayed sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, and the new centre in Rabdan; and a total of 22 across the nation. Those wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo covid screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Company Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

11 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.