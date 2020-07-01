SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays and Saturdays, extends operating hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st July 2020 (WAM) - Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare Facility, has announced that the National Screening Centres will now operate on Fridays and Saturdays and operating hours will be expanded to be from 10 AM to 8 PM, in order to increase testing capacity.

This comes in response to the recent announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police, stating that entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.

The extended operating hours are applicable to all eight National Screening Centres which include City Walk, Mina Rashed and Al Khawaneej in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Rask Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, Chief Executive Officer at AHS, said "In response to the recent announcement regarding entry to Abu Dhabi, and in line with our continuous efforts to provide easy access to screening services for citizens and residents, we have extended the National Screening Centers operating hours, which doubles our screening capacity in the centres outside Abu Dhabi.

"

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer at AHS, added "Citizens and residents above the age of 12 wishing to enter Abu Dhabi must undergo the screening test at one of the National Screening Centres in the Northern Emirates, as such, we have extended the center screening capacities to ensure the availability of same-day appointments. We advise anyone wishing to undergo the screening test, to book an appointment through the SEHA app or call Istijaba on 8001717. When booking through Istijaba, people will have the option to pay by card at any of the screening centres."

The test is available across the National Screening Centers for free the first time for beneficiaries as per the directive given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Forces.

The beneficiaries include UAE citizens, domestic workers of UAE citizens, all People of Determination, pregnant women, and senior residents (aged over 50 years), in addition to, people with coronavirus symptoms, as well as individuals who have come into contact with coronavirus patients. For repeat testing or those not covered in the directive, the test costs AED 370. Once the results are ready they will appear in the Hosn app, SEHA app, and will be sent via SMS.