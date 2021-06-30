UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Opens New COVID-19 Drive-through Services Center In Al Manhal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

SEHA opens new COVID-19 drive-through Services Center in Al Manhal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services center in Al Manhal area in Abu Dhabi.

The new center is composed of 4 tracks; 1 for vaccination and 3 for nose swab with a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

The center welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM and on Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. The new center was built utilising shipping containers, similar to the center recently opened in Al Sarouj.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

This brings the total number of drive-through screening centers managed by SEHA in Abu Dhabi to 6; Al Madina, Zayed sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, and the new center in Al Manhal. Anyone wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo COVID-19 screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.

Related Topics

Sports Company Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

31 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

46 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.