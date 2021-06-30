SEHA opens new COVID-19 drive-through Services Center in Al Manhal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) announced the opening of a new COVID-19 drive-through services center in Al Manhal area in Abu Dhabi.

The new center is composed of 4 tracks; 1 for vaccination and 3 for nose swab with a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

The center welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM and on Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. The new center was built utilising shipping containers, similar to the center recently opened in Al Sarouj.

The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.

This brings the total number of drive-through screening centers managed by SEHA in Abu Dhabi to 6; Al Madina, Zayed sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, and the new center in Al Manhal. Anyone wanting to receive the vaccine or undergo COVID-19 screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.