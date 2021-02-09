UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Partners With King Fahad Specialist Hospital In KSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital in KSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Fahad Specialist Hospital (KFSH-D), Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Under the patronage of Dr Abdulaziz Al Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of the First Health Cluster in Eastern Region, KSA; SEHA’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gareth Goodier, and the Chief Executive Officer of King Fahad Specialist Hospital-Dammam, Omar Sharif, remotely executed the signature of the MoU between both parties.

Both parties joined the collaboration meeting virtually by witnessing a breakthrough achievement with the presence of senior management from SEHA and KFSH-Dammam.

The MoU aims to foster healthcare benefits between both institutions by establishing training programs, exchanging administrative and clinical knowledge and expertise, as well as promoting services in the fields of medicine, academia, and clinical research.

Dr. Gareth Goodier, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "Throughout SEHA’s legacy, we have seen the power of partnerships facilitate the exchange of best-practice, knowledge and clinical expertise, ultimately contributing to the elevation of the provision of healthcare to the nation’s community.

We are pleased to continue this journey by partnering with King Fahad Specialty Hospital, breaking down geographical borders and collaborating with our neighbors to bring world class, unparalleled healthcare to the region."

The collective focus of both leading healthcare organisations is to solidify and embolden regional collaboration to elevate the delivery of healthcare in both communities.

The resulting MoU opens the path for future partnerships that leverage both countries’ ambition to deliver high quality healthcare in all aspects, including stem cell transplantation.

By expanding its network of partnerships with local, regional, and international organisations that share its objectives and values, SEHA is contributing to the advancement and development of the nation’s healthcare industry. With patient health and wellbeing at its core, the network is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the community through knowledge-exchange, research and education.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

33 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

33 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

48 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

48 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

Love wins after decades passed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.