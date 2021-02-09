SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital in KSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Fahad Specialist Hospital (KFSH-D), Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Under the patronage of Dr Abdulaziz Al Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of the First Health Cluster in Eastern Region, KSA; SEHA’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gareth Goodier, and the Chief Executive Officer of King Fahad Specialist Hospital-Dammam, Omar Sharif, remotely executed the signature of the MoU between both parties.

Both parties joined the collaboration meeting virtually by witnessing a breakthrough achievement with the presence of senior management from SEHA and KFSH-Dammam.

The MoU aims to foster healthcare benefits between both institutions by establishing training programs, exchanging administrative and clinical knowledge and expertise, as well as promoting services in the fields of medicine, academia, and clinical research.

Dr. Gareth Goodier, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said, "Throughout SEHA’s legacy, we have seen the power of partnerships facilitate the exchange of best-practice, knowledge and clinical expertise, ultimately contributing to the elevation of the provision of healthcare to the nation’s community.

We are pleased to continue this journey by partnering with King Fahad Specialty Hospital, breaking down geographical borders and collaborating with our neighbors to bring world class, unparalleled healthcare to the region."

The collective focus of both leading healthcare organisations is to solidify and embolden regional collaboration to elevate the delivery of healthcare in both communities.

The resulting MoU opens the path for future partnerships that leverage both countries’ ambition to deliver high quality healthcare in all aspects, including stem cell transplantation.

By expanding its network of partnerships with local, regional, and international organisations that share its objectives and values, SEHA is contributing to the advancement and development of the nation’s healthcare industry. With patient health and wellbeing at its core, the network is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the community through knowledge-exchange, research and education.