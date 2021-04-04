SEHA partners with University of Manchester to launch medical education program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has signed an academic services agreement with The University of Manchester, one of the UK’s leading and largest single-site universities, to deliver a tailored Post-graduate Certificate (PGCert) in Medical and Health Education for SEHA employees. As part of SEHA’s efforts to empower its workforce with valuable resources, skill development, and growth opportunities, the part-time, in-house education program will be delivered by the university’s faculty and has been accredited by The academy of Medical Educators (AoME).

The PGCert in Medical and Health Education gives participants the skills and knowledge to become world class medical educators. The nine-month course is suitable for all clinicians, including medical doctors, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals involved in teaching, learning or assessment in the workplace. Delivered through a blended teaching model, the program combines extensive online study with face-to-face induction and teaching (where possible), in addition to opportunities for peer discussion, group mentoring and customized tutorials from university experts.

The program has already received an encouraging response from its first cohort, which commenced in February 2021. More than 120 staff in total are expected to join the program throughout the remainder of the year.

Addressing the first cohort of participants in the program, Dr.

Ghanem Al Hassani, Group Education Director, Corporate Education, SEHA, said: "Strengthening and scaling the quality of workforce education and training has long been a key priority for us at SEHA, guiding our efforts to support and empower our employees to rise to the challenge and succeed in addressing the current and future needs of communities.

"Our partnership with The University of Manchester marks a significant milestone for us in building a sustainable medical education program, facilitating a more robust exchange of industry knowledge, expertise and best practices amongst faculty and educators and enabling us to continue serving the community to the best of our ability. We hope this is the start of a long-term working relationship with the university and we wish the cohorts every success."

Dianne Burns, Program Director, PGCert MHE, added: "The University of Manchester is delighted to sign this agreement with SEHA for the PGCert program and commence its launch with the first cohorts. The partnership will help develop the teaching capabilities of clinicians as part of their professional development, who will go on to play a crucial role in educating the healthcare practitioners of the future. Clinicians provide vital services and expert care to the community and the PGCert program aims to help them become world class educators as well. We look forward to using all our extensive international experience of supporting working professionals on integrated learning programs."