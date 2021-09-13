SEHA physicians commemorate World Sepsis Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has joined the health community in observance of World Sepsis Day, which takes place annually on 13th September.

Sepsis is the body's response when an already-existent infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body. A fever above 101ºF (38ºC) or below 96.8ºF (36ºC), higher heart and breathing rate are some early symptoms of Sepsis. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract, common infections include pneumonia, kidney, blood and abdominal infections. Sepsis is responsible for approximately 11 million deaths each year, representing one in five deaths worldwide.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "Prevention, recognition and management are key when dealing with sepsis. Our dedicated physicians at SEHA are vigilant when it comes to treating individuals with infections across the network, especially those from high-risk groups, to ensure the state of sepsis is avoided or quickly treated. With the government’s unwavering support, SEHA has been, and continues to be, committed to providing world-class care for our community."

Dr. Emmanuel Nsutebu, Chairman of Division and consultant, Infectious Diseases, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), said, "COVID-19 has been a major cause for sepsis over the past two years, with a number of patients losing the fight due to COVID-19-caused sepsis.

In addition, survivors are often left with long-term complications, such as fatigue and memory loss. Vaccinations against COVID-19 is the most effective intervention we have available to prevent COVID-19 and its complications. Taking recommended vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of acquiring infections and subsequently, sepsis. While prevention is better than cure, it is also important to know, recognise and treat early signs of sepsis."

Dr. Hala Abuzeid, Chair of the ICU-Medical/Surg Department at Tawam Hospital, said, "Sepsis is a syndromic response to infection. Pregnant women, young children and older adults are at higher risk of getting sepsis. While all efforts are directed globally to raise awareness about sepsis and to combat it, there remain many challenges including poverty, healthcare inequities, lack of robust vaccination campaigns and recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care professionals remain on the front lines in fighting this pandemic and in fighting sepsis and for that, we will remain ever so grateful for their actions and bravery."