SEHA prioritises women’s health with revamped state-of-the-art clinics

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) continues to prioritise women’s health, with Corniche Hospital, part of the SEHA network, recently upgrading its facilities to enhance the patient experience and streamline the continuum of care.

Established in 1977, Corniche Hospital is the UAE’s leading tertiary maternity hospital providing high quality and specialised services to women and newborns. A modern and state-of-the-art aesthetic gynaecology clinic has opened inpatient rooms and elevators have been renovated. The Corniche Fertility Centre has also been renovated, expanded, and equipped with the latest in medical equipment and technology.

Dr. Soha Saeed, consultant and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Corniche Hospital, said, "We offer holistic and supportive services for normal, low-risk pregnancies and our advanced speciality units provide the best care for complicated high-risk pregnancies. Our expert team of internationally-trained doctors and consultants, paired with the latest in technology and innovation, allow us to provide patients with the best possible medical support and expertise."

Corniche Hospital has helped deliver more than 280,000 babies since its opening and has welcomed almost 100 multiples (sets of twins and triplets) since the beginning of this year.

The hospital offers patients fully renovated rooms designed to cater to individualised birth plans, in addition to a healthy and nutritious and diverse "A la carte" menu for inpatients and a concierge service to guarantee a smooth and comfortable stay, offering services that would not normally be available in a hospital setting.

The Corniche Fertility Centre offers a comprehensive range of examinations and treatments for couples with fertility problems and recurrent miscarriages, including IVF (in vitro fertilisation), IMSI (intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection), fertility preservation, and reproductive surgery. It also manages and treats recurrent pregnancy loss, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and male fertility problems.

The success rates of the centre match the highest international standards.

Dr. Yasmin Sajjad, Division Chief, Fertility Centre, Corniche Hospital, said, "At Corniche Fertility Centre, we have international accreditation to manage both male and female complex fertility issues, with the renovated centre enabling improved patient comfort, family space and privacy. In 2020, the frozen IVF cycles success rate at Corniche Hospital was almost double the international standards, with 49 percent success rates for women above 35 years of age as compared to an international standard of 25 percent, and with 58 percent success rate in women younger than 35 as compared to the 32 percent reference standard for this age group."

The Aesthetic Clinic is Corniche Hospital’s newest division, specialising in offering holistic feminine rejuvenation. Equipped with the latest technology and led by experts in the field, the clinic offers women the very best treatments to enhance their intimate health, wellbeing and confidence as they journey through preconception, reproduction and peri-menopause and beyond.

For instance, Emsela is the breakthrough in pelvic floor strengthening which uses electromagnetic energy to comfortably deliver up to 12,000 supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions per 30-minute treatment session. For patients with urinary incontinence this rapid, painless strengthening of the pelvic floor can produce life-changing improvement in their symptoms, giving them the confidence to laugh, bend and stretch whenever and wherever they want to.

Dr. Tracey Sims, Lead Physician, Aesthetic Clinic, Corniche Hospital, said, "Our women-only clinic builds on the legacy of expertise, safety and trust that distinguishes Corniche Hospital, the longest-standing and most trusted women’s and newborn hospital in Abu Dhabi. We offer complete non-surgical feminine rejuvenation, with a broad range of innovative services and individualised treatments."