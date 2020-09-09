UrduPoint.com
SEHA Re-opens Rehabilitation Department At Al Ain Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:45 AM

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain Hospital

AI AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has reopened the rehabilitation department in Al Ain Hospital, resuming the provision of world class medical care to its patients. The rehabilitation department, which is located in a building separate from the main hospital facility, provides specialized services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology.

Sumaya Al Hammadi, Director of the Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Center, Al Ain Hospital, said: "We are pleased to provide holistic, multi-disciplinary services to the community of Al Ain through our rehabilitation department, which is equipped with the latest equipment and advanced technologies.The rehabilitation department cares for People of Determination, patients recovering from an illness or fracture-related surgeries, patients with learning disorders such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, ADHD, mental disorders and geriatric disorders. In addition, the department provides interventional treatment for children and adults diagnosed with speech and language difficulties, auditory disorders, and hearing loss.

"

Open 8:00am to 8:00pm Sunday to Thursday and 8:00am to 4:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, Al Ain Hospital’s rehabilitation department provides services to patients recovering from infections caused by COVID-19. The department also specializes in neurological rehabilitation, the treatment of orthopedics and sports injuries, cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, rheumatism, prosthetics and orthotics.

To ensure the protection and safety of patients seeking care from Al Ain Hospital’s rehabilitation department, SEHA has implemented robust safety measures, including controlled entry with disinfection and temperature checks at the entrance, glass barriers between reception staff and patients at registration, and the redesign of waiting rooms in line with social distancing guidelines. In addition, Al Ain Hospital will continue offering our consultation services from the comfort of your home to protect the health of the community and ensure the best care possible for Al Ain community.

For an appointment with Al Ain Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department, all concerned can call 80050 or download the SEHA app.

