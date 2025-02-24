Open Menu

SEHA Recognises Exceptional Blood Donors

Published February 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has honoured exceptional individuals whose life-saving apheresis donations at Blood Bank Services are making a significant impact on patient outcomes across Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Apheresis Hero of the Year Award’ recognises dedicated donors whose commitment supports patients in critical need, reflecting SEHA’s mission to ensure accessible healthcare and build a resilient, community-driven healthcare system.

In the UAE, the demand for specific blood components is steadily increasing. Hospitals across the nation depend on a continuous supply to provide life-saving treatment for patients with cancer, undergoing surgeries, or dealing with chronic conditions.

Apheresis—a precise, targeted donation process that isolates specific components like platelets or plasma—is central to meeting this demand. Unlike regular blood donation, apheresis extracts only the required components and returns the rest to the donor, making it ideal for patients who require concentrated doses to support their recovery or treatment.

This year, apheresis donations have increased by 8%, reflecting the UAE community’s strong commitment to supporting vital healthcare needs.

Dr Hamad Saif Al Nuaimi, Allied Health Manager of Blood Bank Services, said, "Our apheresis donors are the true lifeline of our healthcare system, providing critical support for patients battling severe health issues. This award goes beyond recognition—it embodies SEHA's unwavering commitment to building a healthcare system rooted in compassion, resilience, and the power of community. Every donor represents our vision for a UAE where healthcare is strengthened by individuals who are dedicated to making a real difference."

With a commitment to addressing the UAE’s rising need for specialised blood components, Blood Bank Services is dedicated to expanding life-saving initiatives that encourage community involvement. The ‘Apheresis Hero of the Year Award’ exemplifies Blood Bank Services’s mission to build a supportive culture around blood donation, highlighting the essential role of apheresis in patient care. Through these initiatives, SEHA ensures that patients across Abu Dhabi have reliable access to critical blood resources essential for their recovery and well-being.

