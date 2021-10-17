UrduPoint.com

SEHA Shares Breast Cancer Recovery Story To Underscore Importance Of Early Detection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detection

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has shared the inspirational breast cancer survival story of a patient named, Patricia, to urge women in Abu Dhabi to get checked this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"In late 2019, I felt a pain in my left breast but I just thought this was normal. However, when doing a self-check, I could feel a painful abnormal lump. It was constantly on my mind, and I was scared that it could be cancer. After opening up to my colleague, they urged me to get it checked. At the mammogram, I discovered I had breast cancer and needed to undergo immediate treatment," explains Patricia, a 48-year-old breast cancer survivor and Mathematics teacher at one of Al Ain’s private schools.

Upon her diagnosis, Patricia was admitted to Tawam Hospital’s Breast Care Centre (BCC) for further management of her condition. Here, Patricia underwent diagnostic tests and was given a tailored treatment plan endorsed by a multidisciplinary team.

"I was told I have cancer, started my treatment, chemotherapy and surgery, all in the midst of the pandemic and that was really difficult to deal with: I felt all alone dealing with cancer while isolated from the world," she added.

Despite that, Patricia says she was determined to defeat the cancer against all odds and promised herself to continue a life of normality.

"I am thankful and lucky for the great support I received from my school colleagues, family, caregivers at Tawam Breast Cancer Centre and the overall great health system provided by the UAE Government which provides world-class healthcare to both its nationals and expats.

Early detection has saved my life," Patricia concludes.

Tawam Hospital is renowned for its Breast Care Centre and serves many UAE-based patients with breast cancer. With a particular focus on early diagnosis and treatment, the centre is equipped with the latest scanning and diagnostic resources, including a mobile mammography breast screening unit, which efficiently bridges the gap between the service and the community.

Other screening services include physical breast examination, surgical consultation, ultrasound scanning, breast MRI, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, and MRI-guided biopsy.

Dr. Aydah Saleh Alawadhi, consultant and Medical Oncologist at Tawam Hospital’s Breast Care Centre, commented, "Patricia’s successful treatment is heavily attributed to the fact that Patricia was checked at an early stage, sending a powerful message to other women. Due to her early diagnosis, the team at Tawam Hospital were able to create an effective treatment plan to help Patricia become cancer free and resume her normal life with her family. We urge all women, especially those who are above 40 years, to visit their doctor at least once every year."

Related Topics

World Mobile UAE Company Abu Dhabi Expats Visit Doctor Women 2019 Breast Cancer Cancer Family All From Government

Recent Stories

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

31 minutes ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

33 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

39 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

1 hour ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.