SEHA strengthens integration across facilities and services

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest public healthcare network, has further integrated its facilities and services as part of its drive towards elevating patient care and experience.

Under a Group Practice Model, adult services are now integrated between Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), increasing patient accessibility to world class care and driving SEHA’s establishment of Centers of Excellence and development of subspecialty services.

The integration of adult services, including cardiology, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, hematology and oncology, between the two facilities further enables SSMC, the UAE’s largest hospital for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between SEHA and Mayo Clinic, to deliver a multidisciplinary approach to patient care with a more pronounced focus on the continuum of care. Local and regional patients seeking care for any of the integrated services will now have access to Mayo Clinic resources and expertise. Simultaneously, SKMC will continue elevating its remaining services as it strengthens its Emergency Department to a Level II Trauma Center.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said: "As SEHA strives to provide the highest quality of care and services to the population of the UAE and the wider region, the network is continuing to adopt global best practice and further integrate its facilities under a Group Practice Model. This will allow clinical services to be provided by expert clinicians across multiple sites under a unified system, enhancing patient access irrespective of location or facility."

"By implementing a clear strategy that delivers on the rapidly evolving global and local healthcare landscape and harnesses the strength of our facilities, we are creating a fully integrated healthcare network that guarantees the community enhanced access to world class services, in line with the ambition laid out by the UAE’s leaders." continued Dr. Al Kaabi.

As part of the integration, healthcare professionals will gain access to learning and training programs in partnership with Mayo Clinic, and new career, leadership, and development opportunities.

Under the Group Practice Model, the two facilities will drive a culture of knowledge sharing, allowing experts to work closer as one cohesive team and leverage each other’s strengths.

Dr. Naser Ammash, Chief Executive Officer, SSMC, said: "With patient care and experience as our top priority, we are proud to assimilate cross-network skills and expertise, leveraging both SEHA’s legacy of advanced care and Mayo Clinic’s international expertise to respond to the country’s evolving health care needs with a patient-centric approach. We are pleased to work closely with SKMC during this integration period as we capitalize on the power of the network for the benefit of the people of Abu Dhabi and beyond."

"As we forge ahead toward our goal of becoming the leading integrated health care destination in the region, we are confident that this Group Practice Model will not only be central to meeting the needs of our patients, but also will facilitate all educational, innovative and research efforts aimed at building the future science hub of Abu Dhabi around the SSMC campus. We look forward to a productive integration geared towards delivering on our collective vision as a network, providing the community with a category of one healthcare services," added Dr. Ammash.

As part of the integration initiative, Al Rahba Hospital, a COVID-19 designated facility, will now be managed by SKMC.

Dr Mariam Buti Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, SKMC, said: "As part of the UAE’s largest healthcare network, we are always eager to collaborate with our partner facilities and experts, combining our strengths in patient care to deliver the very best in healthcare to our community. Integrating services with SSMC and managing Al Rahba Hospital further positions SKMC as a patient-centric, community-led facility, and will open doors for our employees to counsel fellow professionals, learn and develop their own skill sets to continue contributing to SEHA and the country’s vision."