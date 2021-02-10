UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Targets Dialysis Patients With 'Choose To Vaccinate' Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

SEHA targets dialysis patients with 'Choose to Vaccinate' drive

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) SEHA Kidney Care (SKC), a SEHA affiliated facility, has started a major COVID-19 vaccine drive, 'Choose to Vaccinate', aimed at dialysis patients at its centres.

The initiative is aligned with the UAE’s National Vaccination Programme, which is currently giving priority to people with chronic conditions, senior citizens and residents, and People of Determination to get inoculated.

According to global clinical reports, dialysis patients are not only at a heightened risk of infection from COVID-19, but they also have an up to 30 percent mortality from COVID-19 related complications.

SKC said it is committed to vaccinate over 1,100 of its dialysis patients with the first dose, and subsequently schedule their second dose, according to the standard process.

Professor Stephen Holt, CEO and Professor Director of SEHA Kidney Care, said, "We are honoured to support the country, and SEHA’s COVID-19 mission, by ensuring that the most vulnerable patient groups get vaccinated as soon as possible. As part of this initiative, we will vaccinate any dialysis patient who consents to receive it, and we can do this for our haemodialysis patients whilst they receive their scheduled treatment.

"We are then extending the vaccination to patients who have undergone kidney transplant procedures, as well as those who are suffering from severe chronic kidney disease."

Most of SKC’s employees have already been vaccinated, and SKC has plans to complete vaccination in all its eligible employees, within a short time to continue protecting vulnerable patients and members of community.

Related Topics

UAE All From

Recent Stories

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

46 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.