UrduPoint.com

SEHA To Host 12th International Radiology Conference In Al Ain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the biggest healthcare network and a subsidiary of PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, is set to host the 12th edition of the annual SEHA International Radiology Conference (SIRC) on March 4th and 5th, 2023, at the UAE University in Al Ain.

The conference will primarily focus on the latest advancements and challenges in the diagnostic and Interventional Radiology field.

The two-day conference will cover a wide array of topics with key highlights including Stroke Imaging and Interventions, Vascular Imaging, and Interventions; Women Imaging/ Breast Radiology; Emergency Radiology and Trauma Imaging; Pediatric Radiology; Radiography session; Abdominal and Pelvic Imaging and Interventions; Male Imaging and Interventions; Acute abdominal imaging, “What a surgeon would like to hear; and Errors”, Discrepancies and Complications in Radiology.

The conference will also provide attendees with opportunities to share their ideas and experiences with colleagues from across the world, experience a multidisciplinary programme focused on the latest advances and developments in Radiology, network with internationally acclaimed leaders, and earn CME credits. The SIRC has been accredited by the DOH for 16.25 hours CME points.

Dr. Jamal Aldeen Alkoteesh, Chairman of Clinical Imaging and Chief of Interventional Radiology, Al Ain Region at Tawam Hospital, said, “The SIRC brings together the finest minds of the Radiology community from the UAE and all over the world.

It will include a multidisciplinary programme, social networking, and a spectacular industry exhibition. We have lined up a series of workshops alongside an exciting scientific and educational programme, a studio dedicated to interventional education and technology, and an on-site element where experts in radiology and industry partners will present their views.”

The conference also includes a robust scientific programme to be delivered by renowned experts in the field from the UAE and the international Radiology community focusing on the latest advances in clinical imaging.

The Radiology conference is designed to provide participants with tools to enhance their interpretation skills utilising the latest imaging technologies. Lectures and cases will cover evidence-based practice techniques and protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy in multiple applications.

Sessions are designed to facilitate discussions about how both general and subspeciality radiologic imaging techniques lead to the appropriate differential diagnoses of common diseases.

The Emergency Radiology Workshop, to run parallel with the conference, will target ER physician; Clinical and surgical residents, and it will enable those in attendance to become confident in interpreting all types of plain X-rays.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Male Lead Chicago Mercantile Exchange March Women All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

17 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

29 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

2 hours ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

2 hours ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.