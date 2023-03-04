SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the biggest healthcare network and a subsidiary of PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, is set to host the 12th edition of the annual SEHA International Radiology Conference (SIRC) on March 4th and 5th, 2023, at the UAE University in Al Ain.

The conference will primarily focus on the latest advancements and challenges in the diagnostic and Interventional Radiology field.

The two-day conference will cover a wide array of topics with key highlights including Stroke Imaging and Interventions, Vascular Imaging, and Interventions; Women Imaging/ Breast Radiology; Emergency Radiology and Trauma Imaging; Pediatric Radiology; Radiography session; Abdominal and Pelvic Imaging and Interventions; Male Imaging and Interventions; Acute abdominal imaging, “What a surgeon would like to hear; and Errors”, Discrepancies and Complications in Radiology.

The conference will also provide attendees with opportunities to share their ideas and experiences with colleagues from across the world, experience a multidisciplinary programme focused on the latest advances and developments in Radiology, network with internationally acclaimed leaders, and earn CME credits. The SIRC has been accredited by the DOH for 16.25 hours CME points.

Dr. Jamal Aldeen Alkoteesh, Chairman of Clinical Imaging and Chief of Interventional Radiology, Al Ain Region at Tawam Hospital, said, “The SIRC brings together the finest minds of the Radiology community from the UAE and all over the world.

It will include a multidisciplinary programme, social networking, and a spectacular industry exhibition. We have lined up a series of workshops alongside an exciting scientific and educational programme, a studio dedicated to interventional education and technology, and an on-site element where experts in radiology and industry partners will present their views.”

The conference also includes a robust scientific programme to be delivered by renowned experts in the field from the UAE and the international Radiology community focusing on the latest advances in clinical imaging.

The Radiology conference is designed to provide participants with tools to enhance their interpretation skills utilising the latest imaging technologies. Lectures and cases will cover evidence-based practice techniques and protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy in multiple applications.

Sessions are designed to facilitate discussions about how both general and subspeciality radiologic imaging techniques lead to the appropriate differential diagnoses of common diseases.

The Emergency Radiology Workshop, to run parallel with the conference, will target ER physician; Clinical and surgical residents, and it will enable those in attendance to become confident in interpreting all types of plain X-rays.