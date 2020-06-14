SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blood plasma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, obtained 402 blood plasma units from donors who recovered from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which were used to treat 247 infected patients until the end of May 2020.

The number of blood samples drawn from donors in Abu Dhabi reached 18,811 from two of SEHA’s blood banks in the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi and Tawan Hospital in Al Ain City.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency, WAM, Hamad Al Mulla Al Balushi, Director of the Blood Bank in Al Ain, said that 6,832 units were collected from the start of this year until the end of May, adding that the total number of collected platelet and plasma units reached 1,148 in the same period, and 20 plasma units were given to people who were cured of the virus, and plasma units were presented to 17 infected patients.

Al Balushi further added that the blood bank in Al Ain has intensified its activity to encourage community members to donate blood and has launched the initiative, titled, "Stay at Home, Blood Bank Reaches You," which is the first of its kind in the UAE.

He also stressed that donating blood is completely safe, in light of the preventive measures and sterilisation procedures adopted by health institutions, as well as their adherence to the standards adopted by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

This is being achieved by ensuring that the tools used to collect samples are sterilised, observing social distancing, instructing donors about the required procedures and the use of face-masks and gloves, he further added.

Dr. Naima Oumeziane, Medical Director of the Blood Bank in the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said, "The number of units drawn from the start of this year until the end of May reached 11,979. The blood bank in the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City obtained 1,220 units of platelet plasma. In addition, 382 plasma units were obtained from people who were cured of coronavirus, and 230 patients were treated with plasma."

"The blood bank in Abu Dhabi has organised some 25 blood donation campaigns since the start of this year and centres were established in several areas of Abu Dhabi near the places of residence of the Emirati tribes, whose children donated blood. This contributed to bridging the gap caused by some people refraining from donating blood, due to the spread of the virus," Dr. Oumeziane added.