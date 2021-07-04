SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma programme in ultrasound

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA) has partnered with the Clinical and Surgical Training Center at the University of Sharjah to introduce a new diploma programme for its workforce.

The year-long Professional Diploma in Ultrasound seeks to improve the competencies and skills of sonographers and radiographers throughout the SEHA network, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skillset required to standardize the practice of ultrasound.

To complete the programme, participants will participate in six modules – four core and two electives, including Ultrasound Physics, Image Acquisition and Instrumentation; Abdominal Ultrasound; Kidney Male and Female Pelvis; Head and Neck Ultrasound; Vascular Ultrasound; Obstetric Ultrasound; Pediatric Ultrasound; and MSK Ultrasound. The programme will adopt a hybrid teaching and learning method, with theory aspects being taught through online interactive sessions, including lectures, case studies, video demonstration and Q&As, followed by one full day of in-person components for each module with real and simulated patients and mannequins. The hands-on training will be provided at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi, Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, and the Clinical and Surgical Training Center at the University of Sharjah.

"A significant part of our journey towards building the healthcare system of the future is to continue developing the skillset of our employees and empowering them to practice at the very best standards, in line with international benchmarks.

The latest addition of the programme with the University of Sharjah further strengthens our extensive medical education offerings, ensuring healthcare professionals are adept in the use of ultrasounds across the network," said Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA.

Prof. Qutayba Vice Chancellor, Medical Colleges and Health Sciences, Dean of the College of Medicine, University of Sharjah, noted, "We are excited to launch the new Professional Diploma in Ultrasound with the UAE’s largest healthcare network, SEHA, for their healthcare professionals. Through this programme, we look forward to equipping the candidates with the appropriate skillsets to efficiently perform certain clinical practices, helping them develop critical thinking, analytical abilities, life-long learning, and the pursuit of higher level training. We wish all the participants great success."

The SEHA network offers its workforce an extensive medical education programmes, with the most recent collaboration of Khalifa University of Science and Technology providing employees a clinical research programme. SEHA also joins forces with the University of Manchester, one of the UK’s leading and largest single-site universities, to offer a Post-Graduate Certificate in Medical and Health Education for SEHA employees. The part-time, in-house education programme is being provided by the university’s faculty and is accredited by The academy of Medical Educators.