SEHA Unveils UAE's First Ct Scanning Technology To Diagnose Pneumonia Caused By COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

SEHA unveils UAE's first Ct scanning technology to diagnose pneumonia caused by COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced the launch of the UAE’s first Computerised Tomography, CT, scan for diagnosing pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

In a statement by SEHA on Monday, the specialised CT scanner is available in Al Ain Hospital, a SEHA healthcare facility, where 3,000 patients have benefited from the latest innovation.

The 16-slice mobile CT scanner is instrumental in the quick and safe evaluation of patients who have contracted COVID-19 to assess the possibility of pneumonia, a common side effect of the viral infection. This latest innovation supports SEHA’s efforts in early-detection and improved management of COVID-19 cases.

CT scanners with 16-slice include 16 rows of CT detectors, allowing for better-quality imaging and a larger area to be tested during a single scan of a patient’s body.

The specialised CT scanner captures images of COVID-19 patients’ lungs with a higher level of accuracy and has been in use at Al Ain Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, since the beginning of April 2020.

"As part of the UAE’s largest health care provider, we are committed to utilising the latest cutting-edge technological diagnostics to deliver the best healthcare services aligned with global standards.

Our mandate has always been to deliver excellent care with an integrated approach – combining world-class medical experience from our doctors with technological innovation and advancements to deliver the most efficient and effective treatment methods for the safety and comfort of our patients," Hamid Amhi Al-Mansouri, CEO of Al Ain Hospital, said.

In turn, Dr. Jamal Al-Din Al-Qutaish, consultant and Head of Radiology and Intervention at Al Ain Hospital, said, "The new CT scanner delivers high quality images of our patients and enables us to tailor our treatment plans accordingly within very short timelines. We can evaluate eight patients per hour on average, with no human to human contact, minimising secondary infection rates without disrupting care delivery or quality. Specialist radiologists receive the results of the scan shortly after and deliver their diagnosis, allowing us to detect the earliest signs of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in our quest to improve recoveries and mitigate the potential for cases to progress to more critical conditions."

The CT scanner is a key proponent in Al Ain Hospitals’ mission, delivering integrated and innovative medical care as one of the most prominent healthcare facilities in the UAE.

