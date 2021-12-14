UrduPoint.com

SEHA Urges Children To Adopt Healthy Life Style

Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

SEHA urges children to adopt healthy life style

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is helping to fight childhood obesity through the wide range of services offered at its two Children’s Specialty Centres where youngsters learn to control and reduce their weight and improve their overall wellbeing.

The centres, at Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Centre in Abu Dhabi and Al Towayya Al Ain, are the first and only DOH-accredited pediatric obesity management centres.

Lina Juny, Dietician at Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, said: "Childhood obesity is often a complex issue with roots in genetic and behavioral mechanisms. To tackle the problem, we must analyse the psychological issues that may be underlying the child’s eating habits and promote a healthier lifestyle.

Any new dietary regimen should not be restrictive or difficult to implement, but rather adaptable to a child’s daily life.

We are very proud of Matar’s progress and we will continue to work with him and his family to continue his journey to adopting a healthy lifestyle."

Dr. Amal Al Jaberi, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre Manager and Specialist Pediatrician, said: "The multidisciplinary specialised pediatric services available at Al Mushrif Children’s Speciality Centre provide a wide range of offerings such as endocrinology, cardiology, physiotherapy, nutrition, psychiatry, psychology and dental. This ensures that the child receives all the medical, physical, and nutritional healthcare they need under one roof and in a supportive environment.

"SEHA has established two fully equipped pediatric speciality centres in Al Mushrif and Al Towayya that place the child at the very focus of healthcare, with each centre providing the full cycle of wellbeing and healthcare."

