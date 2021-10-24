SEHA, VMware collaborate to enable rapid provision of smart health services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has partnered with VMware to upgrade its IT infrastructure with new state-of-the-art cloud solutions.

With SEHA’s extensive network serving millions of patients every year, the organisation’s IT team embarked on a mission to expand and deploy modern, cloud-based native applications to provide rapid, efficient, and world-class health services to citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi for the next 50 years and beyond.

Collaborating with VMware Cloud Foundation Enterprise has enabled the network to adopt a flexible, scalable, hybrid cloud platform, titled SAHABATI, which translates to ‘My Cloud’ in Arabic. With improved data governance, security and accessibility, the innovative solution is enhancing services provided by hospitals and clinics, as well as reducing waiting times.

SAHABATI now serves as the necessary infrastructure that promptly and efficiently supports SEHA’s healthcare professionals and providers as they continue responding to the community’s every medical need.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Information Officer, SEHA, said, "SAHABATI has elevated our ability to care for patients and provide citizens and residents with world-class healthcare services. By moving to a cloud model based on VMware solutions, we have brought all our hospitals, clinics, and other services together under one IT umbrella, increasing efficiency and allowing us to add capacity when required and deploy applications to improve service delivery and patient outcomes.

Mohammed Muthanna Ahmed, Group Infrastructure and Operations Director, SEHA, added, "By embracing a cloud-based model, SAHABATI enables SEHA to develop and deploy highly innovative healthcare services while raising overall agility, scalability, and efficiency. Through strengthening SEHA’s digital infrastructure, we will continue to lead the way in delivering excellent healthcare in the region, while providing the most seamless service for our patients."

SEHA’s deployment of SAHABATI was complemented by VMware Professional Services, helping it to gain the greatest value from its technology solution though professional insight, expertise, and guidance in the areas of people, process, and digital transformation.

Amin Hanafieh, Country Director UAE, VMware, said, "We are thrilled to work with SEHA as the organisation accelerates its digital transformation journey. As the leading healthcare provider in Abu Dhabi, SEHA has demonstrated the power of a cloud-first approach to boost the provision of care and turn technology into an enabler of innovation, paving the way for new applications and services that will put Abu Dhabi at the cutting edge of healthcare services."