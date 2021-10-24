UrduPoint.com

SEHA, VMware Collaborate To Enable Rapid Provision Of Smart Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

SEHA, VMware collaborate to enable rapid provision of smart health services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has partnered with VMware to upgrade its IT infrastructure with new state-of-the-art cloud solutions.

With SEHA’s extensive network serving millions of patients every year, the organisation’s IT team embarked on a mission to expand and deploy modern, cloud-based native applications to provide rapid, efficient, and world-class health services to citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi for the next 50 years and beyond.

Collaborating with VMware Cloud Foundation Enterprise has enabled the network to adopt a flexible, scalable, hybrid cloud platform, titled SAHABATI, which translates to ‘My Cloud’ in Arabic. With improved data governance, security and accessibility, the innovative solution is enhancing services provided by hospitals and clinics, as well as reducing waiting times.

SAHABATI now serves as the necessary infrastructure that promptly and efficiently supports SEHA’s healthcare professionals and providers as they continue responding to the community’s every medical need.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Information Officer, SEHA, said, "SAHABATI has elevated our ability to care for patients and provide citizens and residents with world-class healthcare services. By moving to a cloud model based on VMware solutions, we have brought all our hospitals, clinics, and other services together under one IT umbrella, increasing efficiency and allowing us to add capacity when required and deploy applications to improve service delivery and patient outcomes.

"

Mohammed Muthanna Ahmed, Group Infrastructure and Operations Director, SEHA, added, "By embracing a cloud-based model, SAHABATI enables SEHA to develop and deploy highly innovative healthcare services while raising overall agility, scalability, and efficiency. Through strengthening SEHA’s digital infrastructure, we will continue to lead the way in delivering excellent healthcare in the region, while providing the most seamless service for our patients."

SEHA’s deployment of SAHABATI was complemented by VMware Professional Services, helping it to gain the greatest value from its technology solution though professional insight, expertise, and guidance in the areas of people, process, and digital transformation.

Amin Hanafieh, Country Director UAE, VMware, said, "We are thrilled to work with SEHA as the organisation accelerates its digital transformation journey. As the leading healthcare provider in Abu Dhabi, SEHA has demonstrated the power of a cloud-first approach to boost the provision of care and turn technology into an enabler of innovation, paving the way for new applications and services that will put Abu Dhabi at the cutting edge of healthcare services."

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Lead Enterprise All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo ..

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.