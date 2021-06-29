SEHA wins 7th International Best Practice Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has won the 7th International Best Practice Competition for their COVID-19 Drive-Through Screening Centres project, managed by Ambulatory Health Services (AHS), a part of the SEHA network.

The competition was organised by business Performance Improvement Resource and the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research, and held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi International Centre for Organisational Excellence, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, and saw the participation of 68 projects from nine countries.

All projects in the competition were evaluated against four criteria. These included level of deployment (evaluating the design and implementation of the project and the impact it had on customers); level of innovation (evaluating whether the project was a new practice or one that was gradually improved over time and how it impacted process, products or services); results achieved (impact on practice/customers/services), and whether the project is a best practice adopted by other organisations or benchmarked against other similar practices.

AHS CEO Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid said, "We are proud to be selected as winners of the 7th International Best Practice Competition for the drive-through screening centres project. We are also delighted to have three more projects, all related to our efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, shortlisted at the top for best practices.

This is a true testament to our wise leadership’s support of healthcare organisations during the pandemic and is a reflection of SEHA’s unwavering commitment to implementing operational and managerial best practices to enhance the quality of services provided to our community."

"We are particularly pleased with our ability to maintain the highest levels of safety and infection control throughout all of our initiatives, for both the community and our colleagues on the frontlines, amid short timeframes and increased pressure," he added.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said, "SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through screening centres played a central role in the UAE’s fight against the pandemic, with regular and mass testing shaping our successful strategy and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s recent recognition as the leading city worldwide in its response to the pandemic. Thanks to the direction and commitment of the UAE’s leadership, in addition to the diligence of our colleagues at AHS, we were able to significantly increase testing capacity in record time to quickly identify those who contracted the virus, test those who had come into contact with them, and limit the spread of COVID-19."

During the evaluation process, the AHS-led projects underwent three rounds of assessments, beginning with documenting best practices, followed by presenting them online to the judges. During the final round, the 12 finalists were presented once more to a panel of judges.