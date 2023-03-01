SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA), the biggest healthcare network and a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their mutual cooperation and coordination in the delivery of curative and preventive services, medical support and consultations in all their forms for people of determination and affiliates of ZHO.

The MoU was signed by Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO.

Almansouri explained that the signing of the agreement between SEHA, representing the administration of Al Dhafra Hospitals, and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, aims to provide distinguished treatment and preventive services for people of determination, as well as facilitate access to medical services. “The implementation of the directives comes in line with the directions of the government and its wise leadership, which strongly supports people of determination. The directives are also directly in line with the governmental agenda, which aims to provide a better life for all members of society.”

The Chief Executive Office of Al Dhafra Hospitals also stressed that the joint efforts between SEHA and ZHO will work to provide the best medical and treatment services to the residents of the Al Dhafra region within its all areas, according to mechanisms that are organised to ensure facilitating and simplifying access to these services to the beneficiaries.

He also said that Al Dhafra Hospitals will provide people of determination with special importance by providing several services and facilities that contribute to facilitating medical services and treatments with less time and effort according to high levels of quality and excellence.

He added that Al Dhafra Hospitals will, in accordance with the agreement signed with ZHO, provide medical support and consultations to the ZHO affiliates and the new cases for medical evaluation, as well as provide medical reports for their students. Furthermore, they will be providing a specialist doctor in all healthcare facilities of Al Dhafra Hospitals to follow up on the health status of people of determination, conduct medical examinations and write the diagnosis in the comprehensive report of students in the early stages of assessment.

Commenting on the importance of the agreement, Saeed Jaber Al-Kuwaiti, Group CEO of SEHA, said, “SEHA Group places at the forefront of its priorities the provision of the best world-class healthcare services to improve the quality of life of all members of society without exception. Hence, SEHA is keen to serve people of determination and provide them with care according to their needs, so that they can enjoy a better life and be able to play their active role as an essential segment in our society.”

He added, "This agreement constitutes an important step, as well as tangible evidence, of the level of comprehensive care provided by SEHA to the people of Abu Dhabi. It also comes in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which has placed special importance on integrating, supporting, and empowering people of determination so that they can reach their maximum potential and participate in their influential role in the development process.

We give many thanks to the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and we look forward to providing distinguished services to this dear group and meeting all their requirements.”

Ismail Al Kamali, Chief Executive Officer at ZHO, welcomed the signing of the MoU with SEHA, representing the administration of Al Dhafra Hospitals, in order to complement the services provided by ZHO within the diverse care and rehabilitation that it provides to its affiliates. It is also in line with the strategic goals and the mutual vision in regard to social responsibility present in achieving sustainable social development and building a sustainable health societies. The agreement is also in light of the efforts made in the healthcare and humanitarian sectors for people of determination within the affiliates of the organisation.

In a press statement, he also praised the joint cooperation between ZHO and SEHA in many successful projects and initiatives, in addition to what is provided in terms of world-class services and specialists through its management of public hospitals and healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi. This is all in line with the goal of providing the highest quality of comprehensive care for citizens and residents in the UAE, in accordance with the highest international quality standards. In addition, he indicated that ZHO aims to develop the services provided in all its care and rehabilitation centres according to the standards of Abu Dhabi. It will also harness all its capabilities to provide a better future for people of determination in accordance to international standards of care.

This cooperation includes all categories and ages in Al Dhafra Hospitals, as well as vaccinations to those suspected of having a disability. Furthermore, it will include all cases that will be transferred from the comprehensive assessment department from the Zayed Higher Organisation to Al Dhafra Hospitals.

The cooperation will also include an electronic link between Al Dhafra Hospitals and ZHO in order to transfer newborn cases and other outpatient cases for vaccination once there are suspicions of auditory, visual, mental, or motor challenges, in addition to autism spectrum disorder. All cases will be transferred to the comprehensive and assessment section from ZHO to Al Dhafra Hospitals.

The agreement also includes the Integrated Diagnostic and Evaluation Services Project in cooperation with Al Dhafra Hospitals and the Zayed Higher Organisation.

A multidisciplinary team will be provided in Al Dhafra Hospitals to assess and diagnose disabilities. The team will consist of a family doctor, educational psychologist, social worker, speech therapist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, vision specialist, and audiologist.

Al Dhafra Hospitals will also give priority to people of determination when they visit Al Dhafra Hospitals and deal with them according to their needs and characteristics. The commitments and work between the two parties will be joint according to the capabilities available to them to provide one another with free training courses to prepare employees in the areas of training agreed upon depending on the need.