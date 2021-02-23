(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the UAE, organised the 10th SEHA International Radiology Conference, where an elite roster of eminent local speakers covered a broad range of topics, state-of-the-art lectures, interactive sessions, case studies and demonstrations, and practical workshops to encourage the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in the radiology industry.

This includes providing participants with the tools and know-how to enhance their interpretation skills when utilising the latest imaging technologies; exploring evidence-based practice techniques and protocols for improved diagnostic and highlighting the latest development in Interventional Radiology.

The conference also hosted a digital exhibition, featuring leading manufacturers of radiology equipment to showcase the latest in innovation and AI technology.

Reflecting SEHA’s mission of transforming the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi to meet and exceed international standards by encouraging continuous medical education and knowledge development, the conference gathered more than 75 world-leading radiologists, surgeons, and medical consultants from across the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider MENA region, the United States (US), Canada and Ireland.

This year’s edition focused on imaging technological advancements and diagnostics that are accelerating change in the field of radiology. With advances in medical imaging continuing to occur rapidly, making the clinical practice of radiology extremely demanding, the conference aims to delve deep into the latest developments and provide updates on the practical aspects of all major subspecialties of Diagnostic Radiology.

Dr. Jamal Alkoteesh, Conference Chair and Chair of Radiology Department and Interventional Radiology consultant at Tawam Hospital, said, "As the largest healthcare network in the UAE, SEHA has always endeavoured to harness the latest technology and leverage the most advanced diagnostics, to deliver the highest quality of patient experience. This underpins our vision for promoting the UAE’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) - aligned with the rollout of various initiatives by SEHA to continually develop its health services using best in class technology."

Dr. Alkoteesh added that radiology has evolved in recent years from being an independent field of medicine to play a fundamental role in patient care across the majority of specialities.

He reiterated that its rapid evolution was a direct result of developments within 3D printing, robotics and interventional medicine, and imaging technology. Ultimately, the conference will address all these updates and developments and will target radiologists, radiographers, radiology nurses, radiography students and other allied health professionals.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hassani, Group Education Director, Corporate Education, SEHA added, "Over the past nine years, the SEHA International Radiology Conference has grown to be the principal forum to explore the latest innovations in radiology research and clinical practice. The success of the conference is the result of the wise directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership, who has always prioritised development and innovation in health to achieve world-class excellence. As technology becomes a crucial part of delivering the highest quality of care to patients, SEHA remains committed to facilitating premier interdisciplinary platforms to enable knowledge-exchange among various industry stakeholders by sharing forward-thinking trends and acquire actionable insights to establish new benchmarks for the nation’s healthcare industry."

The SEHA International Radiology Conference continues to be a global platform with an interdisciplinary approach, with special lectures, debates, and interactive techniques exploring innovative and exciting developments in medical imaging. Hundreds of world-renowned speakers have participated and engaged in discussions on imaging diagnostics, transformational medicine, and therapeutic technology for diagnostic radiology to strengthen the academic exchanges among radiology experts in this field and to optimise the wellbeing of patients.

Some 3,500 delegates successfully registered, representing 32 countries including the USA, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Austria, Singapore, Russia, Armenia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Mauritius, Nepal, Ghana, Philippines, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, and the UAE this is in addition to 10 international Radiology societies and organisations supporting the conference. This high level of interest truly reflects the worldwide importance of medical imaging and image-guided therapy.

The SEHA International Radiology Conference is accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education for 16 CME Hours.