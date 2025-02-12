- Home
SEHA’s Corniche Hospital Pioneers Fertility Preservation With Minimally Invasive Egg Freezing Procedure
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Corniche Hospital, a flagship hospital under the SEHA network and part of PureHealth, announced a groundbreaking milestone in fertility preservation.
In a pioneering move, Corniche Hospital has successfully performed a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure for egg collection and freezing, a cutting-edge technique that represents a significant leap forward in reproductive medicine.
This innovative procedure provides a viable solution for women with reduced ovarian reserves or those who are facing medical conditions, such as gynaecological cancers, that limit the effectiveness of traditional fertility preservation methods.
This remarkable achievement underscores the emirate’s healthcare sector capabilities in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), becoming a leading destination for those seeking to obtain such services from across the region, with over 51% success rate in Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedures, making it one of the highest in the world.
One such case involved Dr. Safaa, a single woman and cancer survivor who had previously been told that her options for fertility preservation were limited. Due to her medical history, the only viable option available to her for preserving her fertility was laparoscopic surgery. The procedure, carried out by Corniche Hospital’s team of expert specialists, enabled the successful retrieval and freezing of her eggs, giving her the hope of starting a family in the future, despite the challenges she had faced.
“This method is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering women by offering them greater reproductive choices,” said Dr. George Botros, consultant in Gynaecology and Fertility at Corniche Hospital. “Laparoscopic egg retrieval is not only a safe and highly efficient procedure, but it also offers hope to women who are facing unique medical and social challenges. The first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born in 1978 using this very technique for egg collection, proving the efficacy and enduring relevance of this method.”
The increasing trend of delayed marriage and family planning has made fertility preservation an essential option for women who wish to safeguard their reproductive futures. Many women today are postponing motherhood for personal, educational, or professional reasons, and fertility preservation offers a way to ensure they can still conceive later in life when the timing is right. Corniche Fertility encourages women to explore this proactive approach to ensure they retain the ability to build families.
Dr. Botros added, “Our mission is to provide world-class fertility services that are tailored to each patient’s unique needs. We are proud to be at the forefront of offering innovative, minimally invasive solutions that prioritise the well-being and long-term reproductive goals of our patients. The successful use of laparoscopic egg retrieval further underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced and compassionate care possible.”
